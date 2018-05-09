Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look in a Manish Malhotra anarkali is a letdown; here’s why

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a white anarkali. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a white anarkali. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

There’s no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the most glamorous guests at the star-studded wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The beauty was decked up in a white anarkali which was a densely embellished creation from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. The outfit had a lot of glam quotient, but we wish she had picked up something else as it’s one look that has been done to death by the actor. The same goes for her make-up as well. The burnt orange lips and brown smokey eyes is something we have seen her embracing a lot in the past.

Check some of the pictures here.

Though it is not the first time Bollywood beauties have experimented with their choice of ethnic wear, it sure is the first time we have seen so many traditional looks in white, together. And with most of the celebs going for Manish Malhotra we couldn’t help but remember when he made his showstoppers Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh walk the ramp wearing pastels at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. Looks like the ace designer has a new found love for light hues.

Do you like Aishwarya in this Manish Malhotra creation? Let us know in the comments’ below.

