Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Sonam’s Anamika Khanna lehenga is an unusual pick, so is Anand’s choice to go with sneakers

Ever since Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations has begun, she has been enthralling us with her gorgeous outfits. Earlier today, we spotted the actor getting married in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga and for the Mehendi ceremony, she chose an intricately embroidered Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla number.

And once again, Kapoor amazed the onlookers as she stepped out for her reception looking smart and peppy in a copper-grey lehenga. Now, one would usually choose bold and vibrant colours for the reception, but being a true blue fashionista, Sonam went for earthy tones. The full-sleeve blouse featured stripes at the hem which she wore with a chevron printed lehenga.

She accessorised her outfit with a heavy four-tier diamond neckpiece and rounded off the look with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes, bold red lips and hair styled in a sleek, straight manner.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja went for a black bandhgala teamed with a pair of Nike sneakers! Well, just like Sonam chose unusual colours, the groom too went for a rather unusual choice of shoes! But we seriously wish he hadn’t. It did nothing to accentuate his look, rather it took away the glamour quotient.

What do you think about the couple’s ensembles? Let us know in the comments below.

