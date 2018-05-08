Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News
  • Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Sonam’s Anamika Khanna lehenga is an unusual pick, so is Anand’s choice to go with sneakers

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Sonam’s Anamika Khanna lehenga is an unusual pick, so is Anand’s choice to go with sneakers

After Sonam Kapoor amazed us in a red lehenga during her Sikh wedding ceremony, the actor stepped out for her reception looking peppy in a grey lehenga from Anamika Khanna. What do you think about her choice of outfit?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 11:44:37 pm
sonam kapoor reception, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor latest pics, sonam kapoor latest updates, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding photos, sonam wedding photos, sonam kapoor lehenga, sonam kapoor mehendi latest updates, sonam kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor mehendi, sonam kapoor mehendi photos, sonam kapoor mehendi images, sonam kapoor mehendi pics, sonam kapoor wedding pics, karan johar, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, arjun kapoor, varun dhawan, sonam kapoor wedding photos, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding card, sonam kapoor marriage date, sonam kapoor husband, anand ahuja sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage news Sonam Kapoor opted for a copper Anamika Khanna at the wedding reception. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Ever since Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations has begun, she has been enthralling us with her gorgeous outfits. Earlier today, we spotted the actor getting married in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga and for the Mehendi ceremony, she chose an intricately embroidered Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla number.

And once again, Kapoor amazed the onlookers as she stepped out for her reception looking smart and peppy in a copper-grey lehenga. Now, one would usually choose bold and vibrant colours for the reception, but being a true blue fashionista, Sonam went for earthy tones. The full-sleeve blouse featured stripes at the hem which she wore with a chevron printed lehenga.

She accessorised her outfit with a heavy four-tier diamond neckpiece and rounded off the look with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes, bold red lips and hair styled in a sleek, straight manner.

sonam kapoor reception, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor latest pics, sonam kapoor latest updates, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding photos, sonam wedding photos, sonam kapoor lehenga, sonam kapoor mehendi latest updates, sonam kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor mehendi, sonam kapoor mehendi photos, sonam kapoor mehendi images, sonam kapoor mehendi pics, sonam kapoor wedding pics, karan johar, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, arjun kapoor, varun dhawan, sonam kapoor wedding photos, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding card, sonam kapoor marriage date, sonam kapoor husband, anand ahuja sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage news Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja went for a black bandhgala teamed with a pair of Nike sneakers! Well, just like Sonam chose unusual colours, the groom too went for a rather unusual choice of shoes! But we seriously wish he hadn’t. It did nothing to accentuate his look, rather it took away the glamour quotient.

sonam kapoor reception, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor latest pics, sonam kapoor latest updates, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding photos, sonam wedding photos, sonam kapoor lehenga, sonam kapoor mehendi latest updates, sonam kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor mehendi, sonam kapoor mehendi photos, sonam kapoor mehendi images, sonam kapoor mehendi pics, sonam kapoor wedding pics, karan johar, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, arjun kapoor, varun dhawan, sonam kapoor wedding photos, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding card, sonam kapoor marriage date, sonam kapoor husband, anand ahuja sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage news Sonam Kapoor accessorised her outfit with a heavy neckpiece. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)sonam kapoor reception, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor latest pics, sonam kapoor latest updates, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding photos, sonam wedding photos, sonam kapoor lehenga, sonam kapoor mehendi latest updates, sonam kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor mehendi, sonam kapoor mehendi photos, sonam kapoor mehendi images, sonam kapoor mehendi pics, sonam kapoor wedding pics, karan johar, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, arjun kapoor, varun dhawan, sonam kapoor wedding photos, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding card, sonam kapoor marriage date, sonam kapoor husband, anand ahuja sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage news sonam kapoor reception, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, sonam kapoor latest pics, sonam kapoor latest updates, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding pics, sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding photos, sonam wedding photos, sonam kapoor lehenga, sonam kapoor mehendi latest updates, sonam kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor mehendi, sonam kapoor mehendi photos, sonam kapoor mehendi images, sonam kapoor mehendi pics, sonam kapoor wedding pics, karan johar, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, arjun kapoor, varun dhawan, sonam kapoor wedding photos, sonam kapoor marriage, sonam kapoor wedding, sonam kapoor wedding card, sonam kapoor marriage date, sonam kapoor husband, anand ahuja sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor marriage news Sonam Kapoor went for dewy tones and red lips. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the couple’s ensembles? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now