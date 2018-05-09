Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Alia Bhatt’s bright Sabyasachi lehenga is perfect for summer weddings

Alia Bhatt’s bright Sabyasachi lehenga makes for one of the hottest trends of 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Alia Bhatt’s bright Sabyasachi lehenga makes for one of the hottest trends of 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Sonam Kapoor’s fairytale wedding with Anand Ahuja was high on fashion, fun and Bollywood, but it was Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi lehenga-choli that brought fashion hawkers of the industry to a halt, and rightfully so. While the bride seemed no less gorgeous in her Anamika Khanna outfit, the Highway actor was seen in a gorgeous chartreuse coloured lehenga from designer Sabyasachi’s collection featuring floral gold embroidery on it. Alia Bhatt, who has now carved a niche when it comes to picking bold colours for her sartorial outings, did not disappoint as she waltzed into the wedding reception in her designer outfit. Right from donning a neon yellow and teal coloured lehenga-choli during the beginning of this year to her off-shoulder bright magenta coloured dress from Dolce and Gabbana, the Highway actor has been on a roll, when it comes flaunting bright colours — which has been named as one of the hottest fashion trends of 2018.

Looking truly elegant, she teamed the outfit with a matching sheer dupatta with gold borders. With bold and vibrant colours being one of the hottest trends of 2018, Bhatt’s ensemble ticks all the right boxes and is a great choice for a summer wedding.

Alia Bhatt seen here with Alia Bhatt seen here with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. (Source: File Photo)

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the duo further accessorised her monotone ensemble with heavy jewellery that included a statement pear beaded choker and maang tikka, also from Sabyasachi. While many would be skeptical about teaming jewellery with bright-hued outfits, Bhatt sure seems to know how to ace it.

Make-up artist Puneet B Saini rounded off with a fresh make-up look, well-defined eyes, nude pink lips while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a half-done messy manner.

Alia Bhatt was seen along with film-maker Ayan Mukherji and her Brashmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dapper in a textured white kurta-pyjama combo teamed with an asymmetric bandhgala from Manish Malhotra.

