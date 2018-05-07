Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pre-wedding celebration: Here is what Janhvi, Khushi, Karan Johar and others wore

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pre-wedding celebration: While Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in an elegant Anuradha Vakil pastel-hued sharara suit, Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala kurta and cream pants. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pre-wedding celebration: While Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in an elegant Anuradha Vakil pastel-hued sharara suit, Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala kurta and cream pants. (Source: Instagram)

The excitement around Sonam Kapoor’s much-awaited wedding with longtime beau Anand Ahuja finally culminated in the star-studded pre-wedding celebrations that started on May 6. While Bollywood’s coveted fashionista looked beautiful in an elegant Anuradha Vakil pastel-hued sharara suit, Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala kurta and cream pants. Though it goes without saying that nobody looked as beautiful as the bride-to-be herself on her special day, sisters Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in the outfits they chose to kickstart Sonam’s wedding celebrations.

Both Janhvi and Khushi chose to wear Manish Malhotra outfits for the evening. The Dhadak star looked beautiful in her ivory sharara set. Golden floral embellishments adorned the flute sleeves of the outfit and golden sequins covered her wide-legged pants all over. Her beautiful hair was styled into an open wavy mane and she chose to keep her make-up minimal, with just a hint of pink on her lips. Janhvi accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and looked ethereal in the designer ethnic wear.

Khushi’s traditional look was an unconventional yet a pleasant burst of colours, as she opted for a royal blue lehenga, with intricate chikankari thread-work on the skirt and her dupatta a combo of blue and soft pink. Khushi’s hair was styled into a straight mop and she chose to accessorise her well-fitted outfit with just golden bangles on one hand, while holding a clutch in the other. The threadworks formed circles on the skirt that descended to a broad hemline of rich, intricate chikankari work.

Sister Rhea Kapoor, one of the producers of the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and Sonam’s and who often styles Sonam, cut a sophisticated figure in an elegant Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla flowy, ivory outfit.

Karan Johar, known for his unapologetic, non-comforming fashion choices, was no different this time either. The filmmaker showed how men could look just as dapper in drapes as they can in clean cuts, in an ivory white Shantanu and Nikhil outfit. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Johar wore the asymmetrical kurta with a pair of trendy black shoes. He proceeded to add an element of drama to the otherwise subtle tone of his outfit by accessorising with tassled brooches on his kurta.

Arjun Kapoor chose to wear his heart on his sleeve, by wearing a vibrant tangerine kurta with black polka dots all over with white pyjamas.

Harshvardhan Kapoor chose to keep it basic in a white kurta-pyjama over which he wore a deep silver Nehru jacket.

