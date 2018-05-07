Sonam Kapoor chose an elegant pastel sharara suit to go with Anand Ahuja’s pink bandhgala kurta for pre-wedding celebrations

Sonam Kapoorpre-wedding celebrations: With a lot going on in her pre-wedding bridal outfit, Sonam Kapoor went for minimal, nude make-up, letting her glorious Anuradha Vakil outfit soak in the limelight. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoorpre-wedding celebrations: With a lot going on in her pre-wedding bridal outfit, Sonam Kapoor went for minimal, nude make-up, letting her glorious Anuradha Vakil outfit soak in the limelight. (Source: Instagram)

After the showsha and excitement around Sonam Kapoor’s much-awaited wedding with long-time beau Anand Ahuja, Bollywood’s favourite fashionista looked breathtaking as the pre-wedding celebrations began. With the wedding on May 8, the celebrations clearly have already begun and Sonam, whose sartorial choices are nothing short of phenomenal, looked pretty as a picture in her sombre yet elegant Anuradha Vakil pastel-hued lehenga. And while at that, the lovely duo managed to give some lessons on couple goals while they both twinned in hues of pink.

With a lot going on in her pre-wedding bridal outfit, Sonam went for minimal, nude make-up, letting her glorious outfit soak in all the limelight. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, her sharara suit was a vibrant burst of colours like lilac, peach and white. The dupatta had broad hemlines with golden beaded embellishments, zardosi work and intricate gotta patti work. The wide legged pants too had similar golden embellishments and detailed brocade work towards the ends. She chose a pair of statement earrings to round off her look and her hair was mid-parted till the crown and styled into loose, wavy, soft curls.

Groom-to-be Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala suit and cream pants.

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor chose beautiful Manish Malhotra outfits for the special ceremony and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Karan Johar too were in attendance.

