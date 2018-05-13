Sonam Kapoor’s after-wedding look in this Masaba Gupta sari is sporty, easy and nothing like a traditional bride

Sonam Kapoor’s after-wedding style is all about comfort fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor’s after-wedding style is all about comfort fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

As saris are a particular favourite with newly-weds in India, Sonam Kapoor seems to have decided to follow the drill (for once) like everyone else—her easy breezy airport attire is proof. The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted at the Delhi airport with husband Anand Ahuja and the sporty twist she gave to the six yards Masaba Gupta wonder definitely warrants a second look.

Clad in a sea green sari with bold fuchsia floral prints, the actor kept it easy and we like the balloon sleeved blouse it was teamed with. However, the newly-wed gave the classic heels a miss and opted to wear a pair of suede shoes instead. While we like the comfort fashion vibes she exuded, we wish the sari drape had been neater.

Sonam Kapoor spotted in a Masaba Gupta sari. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor spotted in a Masaba Gupta sari. (Source: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spotted at the airport. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spotted at the airport. (Source: APH Images)

Meanwhile, Ahuja looked dapper in a grey plaid coat, worn with a crisp white shirt and a pair of black pants.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor thanks Anil Kapoor for loving her and Anand Ahuja ‘unconditionally’

Sonam Kapoor kept her after-wedding style easy. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor kept her after-wedding style easy. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding celebrations: A roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the do

Earlier, we had spotted Kapoor in an Anamika Khanna lehenga set at her wedding reception. Donning a copper-grey piece, the true blue fashionista had gone with earthy tones, instead of the usual bold and vibrant hues. She had accessorised her outfit with a heavy four-tier diamond neckpiece and rounded off the look with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes, bold red lips and hair styled in a sleek, straight manner. However, this time her better half chose to add a sporty touch to his ethnic attire, when he teamed his black bandhgala with white Nike sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose for photos. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose for photos. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s after-wedding look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd