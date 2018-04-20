Sonam Kapoor rocks airport fashion in flowy dresses and structured tops; see pics

Sonam Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni or in Delpozo: which one’s your pick? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni or in Delpozo: which one’s your pick? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to nailing comfortable and chic airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor is one actor whose name immediately comes to our mind. From giving her classic white shirt a grand makeover to pulling off a rather tricky all-black outfit gracefully, the Neerja actor knows how to take her fashion game a notch higher, without fail and this time too, it was no different. We spotted Kapoor sashaying down the airport giving us some serious fashion goals.

The actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a white, flowy maxi skirt teamed with a matching bandhani printed top from Saaksha and Kinni. We like how easy-breezy the two-tiered ensemble looks and also the fact that it gives the illusion of a maxi dress! She further layered her look with a semi-sheer, black long cape jacket from the same brand. A pair of Lenon glasses, nude flats and a Hermes bag gave finishing touches to her look.

Sonam Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, while heading to Dubai, the actor was seen wearing a structured, white cropped top, that she teamed with a pair of cobalt blue trousers, both from Delpozo. Featuring a ruffle detail on the shoulders and a collared neckline, the top seems to be a great option if you want to make some note-worthy work-wear style statement. Her look was accessorised with a pair of gold hoops, black ballerinas, a matching tote and sunglasses from Roberi and Fraud. Minimal make-up and sleek hair rounded off her look.

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in Delpozo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in Delpozo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Which look of Kapoor’s do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

