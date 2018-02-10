Sonakshi Sinha’s bright, preppy dress is perfect for a weekend party; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in a blazing red leather dress. (Source: aslisona/ mohitrai/ Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in a blazing red leather dress. (Source: aslisona/ mohitrai/ Instagram)

A couple of days ago, Sonakshi Sinha was seen giving us some serious fashion goals in two shimmery outfits – a golden bodycon dress and a dazzling silver jacket paired with a mirrored blouse. Continuing her fashionable streak, the Dabangg actor was seen in a faux leather dress from Georgian fashion label, Situationist, while attending the Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi.

Featuring a plunging neckline along with puff sleeves and a wrap-over skirt, the dress was cinched at the waist, which perfectly accentuated her figure. We think it’s a great choice for a weekend party outing with your friends. Also, with Valentine’s Day soon approaching, you can wear it on your date. We think stylist Mohit Rai did a nice job by keeping her accessories minimal with just a black choker and Swarovski necklace to add some dimension to her look.

Apart from her outfit, another style statement, which we found noteworthy were the pair of fishnet socks that she teamed with her black Steve Madden strappy heels. Her style reminds us of Taapsee Pannu, who was seen sporting different socks, while promoting Judwaa 2. Well, time and again, our B-town fashionistas show us how a pair of trendy footwear can amp up any boring look!

Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off Sinha’s look with a neutral make-up palette, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips. Whereas hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair in a wavy, tousled manner.

We think Sinha managed to pull off the look effortlessly, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

