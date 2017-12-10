Sonakshi Sinha’s outfit looks like a stylish bathrobe; Salman Khan thinks so too!

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have a bathrobe fashion face-off. (Source: alisona/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have a bathrobe fashion face-off. (Source: alisona/Instagram)

Salman Khan is undoubtedly a Bollywood icon for many but it seems the actor was so inspired by Sonakshi Sinha’s style statement recently that he thought he’d give it a shot too. The duo was recently in New Delhi for the Da-Bangg tour and Sinha wore a grey outfit that we think looked like a stylish bathrobe. Khan seems to share our train of thoughts as he tried to replicate Sinha’s attire by wrapping himself in a fuzzy white bathrobe.

The Noor actor shared a picture on her Instagram account of the duo twinning in robes and we think they looked adorable.

The piece from designer Nikita Mhaisalkar had a kimono-like structure with a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder style. Stylist Mohit Rai teamed it with a glittery sequinned blouse and the combination was a little too much for us.

The actor went the minimalist way with the accessories, opting for just a pair of earrings from Anomaly, rounding out her look with pointed black heels from Oceedee. We think it was the only clever choice in her attire. Check out the pics here.

Artist Mehak Oberoi chose nude make-up for the actor with just a wash of pink on the lids and we think she nailed it.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan looked handsome in a fuzzy white bathrobe worn over an all-black attire. Though we think Sinha went a little overboard with the cuts of the outfit, she still takes the cake over Khan.

Whose robe do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

