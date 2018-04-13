Sonakshi Sinha’s love for sequins and sheers grows; she stuns in a Zara Umrigar gown

Sonakshi Sinha looks a vision in white in this gown by Zara Umrigar. (Source: Instagram/zaraumrigar) Sonakshi Sinha looks a vision in white in this gown by Zara Umrigar. (Source: Instagram/zaraumrigar)

Sheer, semi-sheer and sequin — the intricate detailing was a part of most red carpet outfits in 2017. And according to experts, this trend will continue to grow this year. From Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, all the fashionistas have been spotted donning such gowns one time or another. But one actor, who seems to be in love with this trend (a lot!) is Sonakshi Sinha. The Dabangg actor has been spotted wearing gowns featuring sheers and sequins on many occasions. Recently too, she was seen wearing a pristine white number by Zara Umrigar.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sakshi Mehra Talwar, the outfit featured long sleeves with a semi sheer bodice along with a crystal and pearl embroidered skirt. Giving accessories a complete miss, her look was rounded off with sleek hair styled in a centre-parted manner with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

Take a look at all the other times when the 30-year-old made heads turn in sequinned and sheer gowns:

During the taping of reality dance show Nach Baliye 8, Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire. The actor embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke. We think Sinha looked like a true diva and the styling by Mohit Rai was on point.

Once again styled by Rai, Sinha looked like a vision in a body-hugging Labourjoisie red gown. The sheer yoke panel along the plunged neckline and towards the end made the Akira star look classy. Wearing a pair of statement baubles in her ears from Chopard, she made heads turn at the IIFA green carpet.

Sinha looked gorgeous in a risque Manish Malhotra number. The semi-sheer, figure-hugging dress she wore had full-sleeves, a broad, deep-neckline and a thigh-high slit. She opted for softer curls and a dewy make-up and pink lips — balancing the bold gold in her ensemble.

Sinha looked absolutely divine as she turned showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock for the first edition of a fashion week. We love the snug fit of the shimmery silver and powder blue feather gown with the gorgeous sheer train. Also, the intricate handwork on it is simply mind-blowing – for us, it’s a gown fit for royalty.

The Noor actor looked resplendent in a blue sequinned gown from Namrata Joshipura featuring semi-sheer sleeves. The outfit also featured a fringed detailing on the side panel. Side-swept hair and pink lips gave finishing touches to her look.

