Sonakshi Sinha’s flared trousers are definitely one of the trendiest things you’ll see today

Flared trousers might be an ’80s favourite, but it made a major comeback last year. The thing about this trend is that it can easily glam up a basic look in no time and Sonakshi Sinha’s recent appearance is proof. The actor, who was seen at an event opted for a multi-coloured crop top from Tommy Hilfiger which was teamed with a beautiful pair of pastel blue trousers by designer Diksha Khanna from her Autumn/Winter’18 collection titled ‘The Urban Utopia’.
What we loved the most about the flared trousers is the trendy denim patchwork on the right leg, that added a quirky twist to her look. A stack of bracelets from Anaqa Jewels complemented her outfit. We think stylist Mohit Rai did a good job! You too can easily pull it off – just style it with a basic white shirt if you aren’t comfortable with a crop top.
A nude make-up shade with thickly-lined eyes, marsala lips with hair styled in a sleek straight manner rounded off her look.
Her flared trousers reminded us of Athiya Shetty, who was seen wearing a pair of lace ones a few days earlier. Sensual and graceful at the same time, Shetty’s choice of an all-lace pantsuit from Italian brand Pinko can actually be a great option to channel some serious spring/summer fashion goals. Her outfit included a pair of flared leg trousers, a white, lace V-neck camisole teamed with a matching double-breasted blazer.
