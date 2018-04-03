Sonakshi Sinha looks resplendent in this bridal magazine photo shoot

Sonakshi Sinha looks breathtakingly beautiful during the photoshoot of a wedding magazine. (Representational photo; Source: File Photo) Sonakshi Sinha looks breathtakingly beautiful during the photoshoot of a wedding magazine. (Representational photo; Source: File Photo)

When it comes to keeping your fashion game top notch on your wedding day, who better than our Bollywood fashionistas to take tutorials from? A few days earlier, Priyanka Chopra looked ready to lead bride brigade 2.0 with her futuristic style on the cover of Brides Today magazine, while Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a coming-of-age, gypsy bride on the cover of Femina Wedding Times‘ February issue. And this time, Sonakshi Sinha, who recently shot for the cover of a London-based Asian wedding magazine Khush gave the perfect beach wedding vibes in designer ensembles.

On the cover, Sinha is seen donning an oversized golden nose ring teamed with a matching statement necklace, both from Goenka Jewels. Make-up artist Ganga rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, pink nude lips and a matching eyeshade, while hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair sleek and poker straight.

Apart from the cover photo, the inside photos are equally breathtaking. For one of the photos, the Dabangg actor is seen wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. The outfit, in a shade of pastel pink, features quirky silver embroidery all over and a sweetheart neckline. It was combined with a set of Goenka Jewels necklace and mang tikka.

Sinha was also spotted wearing an Anamika Khanna lehenga in hues of grey, with a matching cape jacket. While most brides would opt for brighter hues, Sinha shows how such an unusual yet subtle shade can make for a beautiful ensemble.

For another shoot, her sheer sari from Shehla Khan got an interesting twist — instead of a blouse, it was paired with a beautiful mirror detailing jacket by Hyderabad-based designer Anand Kabra. The heavily embellished jacket complemented the simple sari really well. Her outfit was accessorised with a couple of golden oversized rings and a matching nathni, while her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail.

After donning outfits in shades of pastels and silver, the actor was seen wearing a beautiful golden lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. A pop of colour was added to the golden ensemble by teaming it with a sheer cape-styled dupatta featuring colourful floral and mirror embroidery all over it. It was further teamed with a stack of colourful bracelets. A nude make-up palette and bold red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Here’s a video of the photoshoot as well:

