Sonakshi Sinha works three latest trends in one outfit and we are loving it; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha who has been grabbing the spotlight with her super awesome style statements during Ittefaq promotions and her upcoming reality show Om Shanti Om has managed to impress us yet again. Spotted attending Vogue BFFs with Manish Malhotra, she was seen wearing a pale blue suit paired with a white top from Lavish Alice.

The outfit featured a trumpet sleeve detailing on the blazer paired with cropped trumpet pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, it is a beautiful take on the formal pantsuit and we love the subtle colour of her outfit. In fact, the Ittefaq actor has worked three of the latest trends – voluminous sleeves, pantsuits and cropped outfit into one attire!

Not only is her ensemble trendy, her accessorises are equally stylish. We love the stunning pair of silver earrings paired with a beautiful ring by Misho Designs and the clear strappy heels by Steve Madden are a beautiful addition.

Her make-up too is note-worthy with make-up artist Vardaan Naik going for neutral make-up, winged eyes and matte brown lips and hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styling her hair into a messy ponytail with centre-parted hair.

Don’t you think she looks gorgeous? Let us know in the comments below.

