Sonakshi Sinha stepped out in this Nishka Lulla outfit and it didn’t impress us at all

Sonakshi Sinha in Nishka Lulla. (Source: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha) Sonakshi Sinha in Nishka Lulla. (Source: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha never had it easy in the glamorous but ruthless film industry. Yet, she persevered with a positive attitude, an upward style graph. It was her friend Sakshi Mehra who helped her change her dressing style. She urged the actress to try out different trends, cooler looks and get out of her comfort zone. And like we can all see, now Sinha enjoys trying different looks and presenting herself in never seen before styles. She deserves a big round of applause for that.

Sonakshi Sinha in Adidas. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in Adidas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s been a while since we spotted her up and about in Mumbai. The actress has been out of the limelight for a while and the only time we actually saw her recently was when she stepped out to attend Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party in a preppy number. The Lootera actress went for a black and white Adidas short dress which she styled with a black jacket tied around the waist and matching Adidas sneakers. We like the outfit but it would have been more apt for a sporting event and not a get-together.

But guess what? We spotted the Akira actress on March 1 in another monochrome number. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked up the separates from Nishka Lulla that included a crop top and an oversized skirt. He accessorised the look with an Outhouse choker, which was just the perfect add-on to the look but somehow, Sinha wasn’t able to carry it off. Winged liners, bronze cheeks and a beautiful nude lip shade rounded out her look. We feel her beauty look was gorgeous and she looked really pretty neck-up but we just couldn’t warm up to her outfit.

What do you think about her all-black look? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd