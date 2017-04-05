Sonakshi Sinha or Sonam Kapoor: Who carries off the sheer style better?

Sonam Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Mohit Rai/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Floaty organza or sultry sheer panels, meshing it up is the buzz of the season. Mesh, sheer or lace, the tricky trend seems to be the hack for an offbeat fashion statement at a red carpet event or a promotional spree. From layering up textures to opting for netted fabrics — designerwear in sheer are taking over the style charts and Bollywood celebrities are leading the way.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha goes all bling for Noor promotions and it’s quite a sight

Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor caught our eyes for rocking similar sheer dresses with poise and grace. While Kapoor is known for experimenting with bold and unconventional trends, it was quite a surprise to see Sinha dazzling in a sheer dress at a recent show. Kapoor wore an Elie Saab ensemble, and Sinha stood out in a Yousef Al-Jasmi outfit… but both the looks are just amazing. Check out the B-Town beauties flaunting sheer dresses here here.

SONAKSHI SINHA’S GLITTERY GAME

Upping the glamour quotient, Sonakshi Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire on the second episode of the reality dance show Nach Baliye 8. The 29-year-old embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke.

We think Sinha looked like a true diva and the styling by Mohit Rai was on point. Makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a simple yet glamorous touch up and hairstylist Meghna Butani rounded the look off with a ponytail parted at the centre.

Accenting the outfit with drop earrings studded with rose-cut diamonds and statement rings from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery, she was a total stunner in her dress.

SONAM KAPOOR’S WHITE MAGIC

Wowing fashion aficionados in an Elie Saab number, Sonam Kapoor graced the Filmfare Awards 2017. The graceful gown, replete with floral embroidery, is more than you can ask for. We are in awe of the sheer and well-structured outfit with 3D motifs all over it.

A big round of applause for sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor for picking this outfit. Make-up wise also she had her A-game on with metallic grey eyes, a deep red lip, and an updo with a few strands loose on the sides.

Jewellery from Aurelle by Leshna Shah rounded out her look. If there is one critique we have regarding the dress, it’s that the crotch could have been better covered with.

While both of them are stunners in their own way, we think the trophy goes to Kapoor! Who do you think fared better in the sheer dress? Tell us in the comments below.

Also, check out the two ladies in another face off:

Sonam Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore the cold-shoulder look better?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd