Sonakshi Sinha spreads some monochrome magic in her dazzling midi dress

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna outfit. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna outfit. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)

There is no playing it safe when it comes to Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion statements. Though the actor’s love for sheer and sequins is well known, she does not shy away from experimenting widely with other trends either. Recently, the 30-year-old spread some monochrome magic in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna number and we like how the outfit played off the ombre tones of black and grey against each other.

Stylist Mohit Rai kept the accessories simple and amped up the actor’s look with a pair of silver strappy heels. For the make-up, the actor chose to go with a dewy sheen, neutral lips and smokey eyes. Hair coiffed into beachy waves rounded off the actor’s look nicely.

Here’s a glimpse of the designers’ other creations from the same collection.

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a pristine white number by Zara Umrigar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sakshi Mehra Talwar, the outfit featured long sleeves with a semi-sheer bodice along with a crystal and pearl embroidered skirt. Giving accessories a complete miss, her look was rounded off with sleek hair centre-parted with a nude make-up palette and well-defined eyes. Catch a glimpse here.

Another memorable look that the actor gave us was in a gorgeous risque Manish Malhotra number. The semi-sheer, figure-hugging dress she wore had full-sleeves, a broad, deep-neckline and a thigh-high slit. She opted for softer curls and a dewy make-up and pink lips — balancing the bold gold in her ensemble.

Once again styled by Rai, Sinha looked like a vision in a body-hugging Labourjoisie red gown. The sheer yoke panel along the plunged neckline and towards the end made the Akira star look classy. Wearing a pair of statement baubles in her ears from Chopard, she made heads turn at the IIFA green carpet.

