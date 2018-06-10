Sonakshi Sinha’s glam avatar in this black gown will make you go week in the knees

Don’t miss the extra-long statement sleeves of Sonakshi Sinha’s Reem Acra gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Don’t miss the extra-long statement sleeves of Sonakshi Sinha’s Reem Acra gown. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Whenever Sonakshi Sinha steps out in one of her glam gowns, she makes a powerful statement. Be it her risque semi-sheer pieces or the peppy bodycon numbers, the Akira actor rarely disappoints, and this time too, she stayed true to her style streak.

Recently, we saw the actor channel a dramatic black avatar in a bodycon Reem Acra gown at the Women’s India Association. The extra-long statement sleeves in the gown, along with a semi-sheer beaded neckline, drew all the attention to the stunning creation. Stylist Mohit Rai gave the accessories a miss (a good choice) and the actor complemented her look with smokey eyes, neutral lips and nude make-up. We think the actor looked stunning. She rounded off with middle-parted sleek hair.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha’s love for sequins and sheers grows; she stuns in a Zara Umrigar gown

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha gives summer street style goals as she poses for this magazine cover

Earlier, the Dabangg star had served some colourful style inspiration as she opted for a tangerine hoodie from Adidas teamed with a pair of ripped, black jeans. What was interesting was how she teamed her outfit with a black cap, which also added a fun element to her look. White sneakers and an over-sized sling bag were accessorised with her outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd