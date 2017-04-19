Sonakshi Sinha or Parineeti Chopra: Who wore the patchwork denim jacket better?

Parineeti Chopra or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra or Sonakshi Sinha? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Summer is the perfect season to flaunt cool denim blues, isn’t it? While jeans, skirts and three-fourths have always been in style, denim jackets are much in trend! To add zing to the denim jacket, celebs are flaunting designer patchwork jackets these days.

We recently saw Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra in similar patchwork outfits, and we couldn’t stop from comparing their similar yet different looks. Both the actresses have been busy promoting their films — Noor and Meri Pyaari Bindu, respectively. While Sinha wore the denim jacket and white inner for a promotional event, we spotted Chopra in an identical jacket at the airport.

Check out both the looks here.

SONAKSHI SINHA’S COOL BLUES

Dolled up for a public affair, Sinha stepped in a blue patchwork jacket designed by Seema Khan. Pairing it with a white tank top, she wore a light blue ripped jeans with it and white sneakers with it.

Hair stylist Sheetal Khan styled her in point straight tresses to accent the look and make up artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a glossy touch up with perfectly lined eyes.

PARINEETI CHOPRA’S CASUAL SPREE

Chopra was spotted at the airport in a patchwork jacket and white tank top. Interestingly, she chose white pants and white sneakers to round off the look.

The 28-year-old looked natural with wavy hair and kohled eyes.

Considering their graphs have been a wee bit similar — with their successful weight loss stories and films releasing at the same time, we weren’t surprised as much! Moreover, the two B-Town beauties have brought the patchwork trend much in the eyes of the fashion aficionados. While both of them look good, we choose Sinha over Chopra. Who would you pick? Tell us in the comments below.

