Sonakshi Sinha or Diana Penty: Who wore the floral printed summery dress better?

Diana Penty (L) and Sonakshi Sinha (R) stepped out in similar Payal Pratap outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Diana Penty (L) and Sonakshi Sinha (R) stepped out in similar Payal Pratap outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Want to play it safe and stylish this summer? Try going for easy breezy floral prints and maxi dresses. Recently, Diana Penty showed us how the chic and comfy maxi dresses can be your go-to option for a sunny afternoon.

The model turned actor was clicked while strolling through the streets of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and for her travel look she was clad in a cold-shoulder white and pink hydrangea-printed maxi dress from Payal Pratap. Stylist Ami Patel cinched the actor’s waist with a thin brown belt that accentuated Penty’s frame. Giving accessories a miss, the actor rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and loosely knotted hair. Catch a glimpse here.

Another fashionista, who was seen sporting a similar outfit by Pratap was Sonakshi Sinha. The 30-year-old accessorised the look with a pair of earrings, while giving the belt a complete miss. For the make-up, she chose a dewy palette and pink-tinted lips and rounded out her look with soft wavy hair.

Earlier, we had seen Sinha spreading some monochrome magic in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna number and we had liked how the outfit played off the ombre tones of black and grey against each other. Stylist Mohit Rai had kept the accessories simple and amped up the actor’s look with a pair of silver strappy heels. For the make-up, the actor had chosen to go with a dewy sheen, neutral lips and smokey eyes. Hair coiffed into beachy waves had rounded off the actor’s look nicely.

Though we like both the actor’s looks, we think Diana Penty’s styling was much better and more practical, and she takes the cake this time. What do you think about the actors’ looks? Which one do you like better? Let us know in the comments section below.

