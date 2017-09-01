Sonakshi Sinha or Mira Rajput: Who wore Arpita Mehta’s fall blooms print better?

Mira Rajput (L) and Sonakshi Sinha in Arpita Mehta outfits. (Source: Instagram/fashioneiress, mohitrai) Mira Rajput (L) and Sonakshi Sinha in Arpita Mehta outfits. (Source: Instagram/fashioneiress, mohitrai)

Sonakshi Sinha has been looking so amazing since the last couple of days that we can’t get our eyes off her. If you have been following her on Instagram then you probably know what we are talking about. Her desi style game has been really inspiring, especially with her appearance in the sheer Manish Malhotra lehenga and the beautiful pastel green tassel cape-shoulder lehenga from Monika Nidhii. Now, the actor is back to create some more magic in a floral number by Arpita Mehta.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Sinha looked lovely in this floral printed lehenga, a matching cape dupatta and a very unusual lace-up neck, heavy embroidery blouse. The look might be a little over-the-top for the taping of an episode of her new reality show, but given how gorgeous she looks, we don’t really care.

We love how she accessorised it with the unique tassel-inspired earrings and a cocktail ring, both from Gehna Jewellers. Her make-up with the fierce winged eyeliner, defined brows, and a soft pink lip shade complemented her outfit.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput was spotted attending a wedding reception with husband Shahid Kapoor in Hong Kong in a fresh-off-the-runway Arpita Mehta gown, featuring a V-neck lotus embroidery bodice and a floral printed skirt. With hair in a simple ponytail, she styled the gown with a ruby and diamond neckpiece from Mahesh Notandass.

Even though she looked good, we would have liked to see her experimenting with her hair. Maybe, a romantic updo would have looked better.

For us, there is a clear winner and it’s Sonakshi Sinha! Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

