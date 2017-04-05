Sonakshi Sinha looks like a goddess on the cover of this magazine

Ahead of the release of Noor, Sonakshi Sinha graced the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Source: File photo) Ahead of the release of Noor, Sonakshi Sinha graced the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Source: File photo)

Sonakshi Sinha is a blessed child at the moment. The actress is all set for the release of her upcoming film Noor and right before the big day, Sinha was seen gracing the cover of Filmfare magazine. Stylist Antara Motiwala styled her in a thigh-high slit PVC skirt which she paired with a figure-hugging top with two straps on each shoulder. To add an element of coolness, the look was layered with a salmon-hued oversized jacket by Kanika Goyal. But more than anything else, those gorgeous retro waves stole the show. The winged eyeliner and rusty red lips were the perfect finishing touches.

It’s good to see her flaunting her attitude and embracing different styles. We think Sinha is doing a commendable job. A couple of days back, the actress was taping for an episode of ‘Nach Baliye’ and she actually gave us some major fashion goals with her ‘old Hollywood glamour’ inspired look. She looked like a true diva in a full sequined, halter neck gown by Manish Malhotra.

The actress who isn’t afraid to experiment anymore as per her own admission even flaunted a thigh-high slit. She opted for gorgeous cascading waves and black strappy heels from Dune London to complement the look. We think it’s the perfect choice.

Prior to that, she was seen in a festive number by Manish Malhotra. The ivory and gold gota embroidery lehenga with a cold-shoulder choli looked gorgeous on her. Sleek styled hair and jewellery from Gehna Jewellers rounded the look. We just can’t get over how gorgeous the gown is and Sinha’s apparent love for the cold-shoulder trend. Earlier this month, the actress was seen rocking a Michael Kors dress which featured the latest trend.

Gorgeous, isn’t it?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd