Sonakshi Sinha looks dreamy and sensuous in this naked dress by Shane and Falguni Peacock

Time and again, Sonakshi Sinha has been snubbed for her weight and her sense of style, but one look at the actor in this Shane and Falguni Peacock gown and you will forget everything that has been said about her. Sinha, who is blessed with a pretty, glowing face looked absolutely divine as she turned showstopper for the designer duo for the first edition of a fashion week. We love the snug fit of the shimmery silver and powder blue feather gown with the gorgeous sheer train. Also, the intricate handwork on it is simply mind-blowing – for us, it’s a gown fit for royalty.

According to Pinkvilla, Sinha also seemed excited about wearing it and was overheard telling a news portal, “It’s just so stunning and it speaks for itself. Shane and Falguni have again outdone themselves. I feel so very royal in this outfit and it’s so important that when you dress you should feel comfortable, and that’s what their designs do all the time.”

We believe the lady was really comfortable in this naked dress as it showed in the way she carried it off with aplomb. Doesn’t matter even if the outfit clung to her frame like a second skin and exposed her bare back with a deep cut that almost reached her waist – we think it just accentuated her curves.

Also, the styling was impeccable with sleek, slicked back wet hair, a smooth and radiant face which looked fresh as a daisy, the gorgeously done eyes with hints of blue in it and nude lips. Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori did a great job and so did make-up artist Nileysh Parmaa. We love the attention to details, including the powder blue nail paint. She couldn’t have looked better.

However, this look reminds us of Khloe Kardashian’s appearance in a silver naked dress by designer Yousef Aljasm at a gala in New York in November 2016.

Doesn’t it look similar?

