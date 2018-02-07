Sonakshi Sinha in glitzy gold or dazzling silver: Which look do you prefer?

Sonakshi Sinha went shimmery gold and silver in her latest appearances, and there’s much about the looks that we love. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha went shimmery gold and silver in her latest appearances, and there’s much about the looks that we love. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Welcome To New York, is also serving us absolute fashion goals on the side. And while at it, subtle just does not seem to be the memo she is following, as she runs back-to-back with two shimmering numbers as she opted for a golden body-con dress after she was seen in a dazzling silver number. The Dabangg actress, known for her flaunting her curves with oomph and elegance, also cleverly shows how to accentuate them in one number, while trying a different silhouette in another.

Here is a low-down on Sinha’s two latest appearances that have found favour with fashion experts.

Sinha wore a Shriya Som outfit, shining bright in a grey mirror blouse worn over a sultry, deep-neck silver jacket and a pair of white tie-front pants. Styled by Mohit Rai and with make-up by Divya Chablani, Sinha kept her make-up simple but smartly added a pop of colour with the marsala lipstick and kohled eyes. Her luscious, long hair, styled by Madhuri Nakhale into a straight mane, was worn open and mid-parted. The grey mirror jacket she has worn over her outfit is the winner here and is a great takeaway in the lesson of adding glam to a humdrum outfit.

Next, Sinha does a 360-degree turn in a risqué Manish Malhotra number. The gorgeous semi-sheer, figure-hugging dress she wore had full-sleeves, a broad, deep-neckline and a thigh-high slit. Styled by Rai, she opts for softer curls and a dewy make-up and pink lips — balancing the bold gold of her ensemble.

Which of the two looks do you like better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd