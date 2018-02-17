Sonakshi Sinha in a jumpsuit or checkered tracksuit: Which one do you prefer?

Sonakshi Sinha in Ashish N Soni or Falguni and Shane Peacock? (Source: mohitrai/ aslisona/ Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha in Ashish N Soni or Falguni and Shane Peacock? (Source: mohitrai/ aslisona/ Instagram)

Ever since the promotions of her upcoming movie Welcome to New York has begun, Sonakshi Sinha has been showering us with one inspiring look after the other. Be it keeping it casual in a pair of white tie-up pants or going out all the way in a semi-sheer, figure-hugging dress by Manish Malhotra, the bubbly actor has left onlookers gaping.

Recently, the actor gave us two chic looks. The first was on the sets of India’s Next Superstar, where she was seen wearing a jumpsuit inspired by a pantsuit. Yes, sounds complex, doesn’t it? Well, it’s actually a floral embroidered Ashish N Soni outfit featuring a lapel, which was cinched at the waist. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai kept the accessories minimal by styling it with black pointed-toe heels and a couple of rings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

Make-up artist Ritesh Naik rounded off her look with nude make-up, winged eyes and light pink lips whereas hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled her into a messy ponytail.

For another part of the promotions, Sinha showed us a great way to nail comfortable style in a super cool tracksuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. She teamed the check outfit with a white camisole and a pair of matching sneakers. While tracksuits are commonly worn during jogging, Sinha proved they can be worn at the workplace too!

She reminded us of Ranveer Singh whose signature style statements include quirky printed ensembles. Sinha’s pair of geeky glasses added a nerdy twist to the uber-cool look.

Keeping her make-up and hairdo simple, Nakhale rounded off with neutral make-up and nude pink lips and Naik tied her hair into a boxer braid. Take a look at the pic:

