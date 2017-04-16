Sonakshi Sinha or Huma Qureshi: Who looks more charming in the white attire?

Sonakshi Sinha or Huma Qureshi? (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Huma Qureshi/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha or Huma Qureshi? (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

White seems to be the colour of the season. As the scorching sun set this summer, B-Town celebs have been seen rocking diverse designerwear in shades of white. A crisp white summer dress in cotton or even a simple salwar kurta in this soothing hue can help you beat the heat.

ALSO SEE | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Beat the summer heat in white like these Bollywood celebs

And the latest to join the bandwagon are Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. While the former dolled up in white for the promotions of her upcoming film Noor, the latter was spotted at a public event in white.

SONAKSHI SINHA’S WHITE VOODOO

A vision is white, Sinha rocked Noor promotions in a white sheer full-sleeved Lovebirds dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, she wore a pair of white Charles Keith pumps and accented with wavy tresses and natural touch up. Well, we think she could have experimented with her footwear and accessories a bit with the attire too. See what she wore here.

HUMA QURESHI’S MILKY MAGIC

Qureshi donned a white handkerchief dress and from Kavita Bhartia’s summer collection. She paired it with a sleeveless hem jacket and nude stilettos. Styled by Sanjay Batra, she carried her hair in cascading waves and opted for a slightly glossy touch up. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Nothing like white to beat the heat.”

Out of the two, we think Sinha takes the cake. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd