Sonakshi Sinha gives summer street style goals as she poses for this magazine cover

When it comes to posing for magazine covers, Sonakshi Sinha knows how to do it with grace and elan. Remember when she shot for the cover of a London-based Asian wedding magazine Khush, looking resplendent as ever as she gave the perfect beach wedding vibes in embellished designer ensembles that included Tarun Tahiliani and Falguni and Shane Peacock?

This time too, the Noor actor enthralled us as she graced the cover of Grazia India, giving street style goals in a pair of mustard trousers from Only, which she teamed with a silk blouse from Marks and Spencer and a jumper from Koovs. Her outfit was further accessorised with a pair of ballerinas from Tresmode and hoop earrings from The Label Life.

Make-up artist Namrata Soni rounded off her look with a refreshing make-up – lined eyes and nude pink lips- while, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair in a tousled manner.

Prior to this, the actor was seen giving gown goals as she was clad in a bodycon orange gown from Gauri and Nainika. Though the vibrant colour can be tricky to pull off, Sinha aced her look in the slightly off-shoulder V-neck piece.

Stylist Mohit Rai accessorised it with gold rings and danglers from Isharya. A cute nose pin, soft smokey eyes and the actor’s mane coiffed into soft curls complemented her look.

What do you think about Sinha’s look on the magazine cover? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

