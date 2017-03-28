Sonakshi Sinha goes all bling for Noor promotions and it’s quite a sight

Sonakshi Sinha gave us major fashion goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha gave us major fashion goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha is really working some magic here for Noor promotions. Recently, the actress taped for an episode of ‘Nach Baliye’ and she actually gave us some major fashion goals with her ‘old Hollywood glamour’ inspired look. Sinha looked like a true diva in a full sequined, halter neck gown by Manish Malhotra.

The actress who isn’t afraid to experiment anymore as per her own admission even flaunted a thigh-high slit. She opted for gorgeous cascading waves and black strappy heels from Dune London to complement the look. We think it’s the perfect choice.

For another episode, Sinha was seen in a festive number by Manish Malhotra. The ivory and gold gota embroidery lehenga with a cold-shoulder choli looked gorgeous on her. Sleek styled hair and jewellery from Gehna Jewellers rounded the look. We just can’t get over how gorgeous the gown is and Sinha’s apparent love for the cold-shoulder trend. Earlier this month, the actress was seen rocking a Michael Kors dress which featured the latest trend..

There’s another look which we are in love with and we think the actress did justice to it. The berry-tone Falguni & Shane Peacock gown is a thing of beauty and it fitted her like a dream. We think stylist Mohit Rai did a brilliant job in curating this look. Soft waves, nude make-up only added to the charm.

