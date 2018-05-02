Sonakshi Sinha proves orange is still the new black in this ruffle bodycon gown

Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely in a Gauri and Nainika orange gown. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely in a Gauri and Nainika orange gown. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

There is no playing it safe when it comes to Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion experiments. After enchanting us with a plethora of sheer and sequinned attires, the actor seems to be flirting with bold colours. Recently, at a fashion event in Delhi, we spotted the Dabangg actor clad in a bodycon orange gown. Though the vibrant colour can be tricky to pull off, Sinha aced her look in the slightly off-shoulder V-neck piece. The Gauri and Nainika number had the designers’ signature ruffle effect along the neckline and a trailing hem, which added oomph to the actor’s attire.

Stylist Mohit Rai accessorised the look with gold rings and danglers from Isharya. A cute nose pin, soft smokey eyes and the actor’s mane coiffed into soft curls complemented her look.

Prior to this, we had seen the actor looking absolutely divine on the ramp as she turned showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock for the first edition of a fashion week. We had loved the snug fit of the shimmery silver and powder blue feather gown with the gorgeous sheer train. Also, the intricate handwork on it was simply mind-blowing – for us, it was a gown fit for royalty.

