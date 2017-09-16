Sonakshi Sinha gives #fashiongoals in these two outfits

Sonakshi Sinha nailed both western and ethnic looks like a pro. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha nailed both western and ethnic looks like a pro. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram)

Taking her fashion game to a whole new level, Sonakshi Sinha nailed both, modern and traditional wear with panache and poise. The Noor actor wore a gorgeous Anita Dongre ensemble on the sets of her upcoming reality show and it had us drooling! We are in love with the outfit, especially the soothing combination of pista green and white and the intricate embroidery on it. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the tunic dress is perfect for the festive season.

Another thing which got our attention are those earrings, which weren’t traditional, per se, but effective in complementing her look. The silver Anomaly by Anam earrings were a fusion of the western ear cuffs and desi jhumkas. She also wore a pretty palm-cuff on her left hand.

Sinha’s hairstyle was on point too with hair in soft curls and criss-cross braids at the crown. Make-up artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a classic touch-up with nude lips and the signature winged liner.

Not only ethnic, she carried her western outfit with utmost grace as well during the Da-Bangg Tour press conference in London. It was Rai, who again made the diva look extremely stylish and fashionable in a Lavish Alice sleeveless navy blue dress, paired with a corset belt cinched at the waist. The V-shaped neckline dress, with a middle slit, looked quite lovely on her.

She rounded it out with a pair of blue pumps from the house of Only Two Feet. Hair stylist Chandani Mehta Zatakia gave Sinha soft curls which went perfectly with the dewy make-up and chocolaty lips.

Which look do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd