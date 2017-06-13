Sonakshi Sinha personifies summer blooms in this latest photoshoot, see pics here

The cover highlights that Sonakshi Sinha has no time for haters. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The cover highlights that Sonakshi Sinha has no time for haters. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for not mincing words has emerged as quite a fashionista over the past couple of years. The actress isn’t afraid to experiment with different looks, and as per her own admission has opted to variate her style — from chic sporty to gorgeous flowing gowns, she has been giving us some serious fashion goals in the past. Now, the Noor actor has graced the cover of Elle India’s June edition and looks like a vision in the dual cover for the magazine.

While she looks bold and beautiful in an all-black sleeveless trench coat with a thigh-high slit number for one, she looks elegant and refreshing for the magazine’s digital cover in a floral-printed dress flaunting a plunging neckline. Styled by Rahul Vijay, the Dabangg actor looks sharp and smouldering in the black outfit with dark red lips and her tresses left open in beachy waves. On on the other hand for the digital cover, her looks is subtle in earthy tones with her hair tied back in a messy bun. Make-up artist Nileysh Parmaar has done a brilliant job in maintaining a natural look with matte pink lips.

But what really steals the show of this summer edition are the inside pictures. The Akira star looks ethereal and dreamy as she showcases ensembles by almost all ace Indian designers. From Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anita Dongre to Tarun Tahiliani, the feisty actress has never looked so graceful and poised in floral couture before.

She is seen wearing a floral jumpsuit by Sabyasachi from his Udaipur Collection. Pairing the georgette jumpsuit and cover-up with just a statement ring by Gemfields, the messy hair look made her look sensuous.

Next was a dramatic ensemble by Anamika Khanna. With a embroidered silk blouse paired with a floral-printed chiffon skirt, she looked bold with no accessories. But what made this couture stand out from the rest was the chiffon and feather cover-up.

Sinha was an embodiment of elegance in Tarun Tahiliani’s pleated sari-drape dress. She makes for a fine sight and looks effortlessly beautiful with blooming flowers in her hand.

The Lootera actress, who is a regular at fashion shows, looked like a princess in this Anita Dongre creation. Dotting a pale blue net and tulle dress with intricate embroidery she looked lovely. To complement the sheer dress it was paired with a diamond and aquamarine necklace by Zoya.

Next was a Chanderi cotton-silk dress by Payal Pratap. The floor-length dress with fresh hydrangea blossoms added that oomph. A pair of white diamond and ruby earrings by Aurelle were the chosen pieces of accessories to create a romantic ambiance in summer.

Though cherry blossoms connote to Spring who would have thought it would look so beautiful enshrined on a summer dress. Designer Rahul Mishra recreated the famous scenes from Japan onto a breezy floor-length organza dress, and Sinha looks like a vision. With embroidered shoes by Dior and statement diamond and ruby earring by Gehna Jewellers, she looked flawless.

Last but not the least, the Nach Baliye 8 judge looked dainty in a cotton cover-up by Abraham & Thakore. The gauzy summer coat dress with delicate floral prints is the perfect summer attire you need in this hot season. Pairing it with just a diamond bracelet by Gehna Jewellers, she looked quite classy.

Each look is unique in its own way and the actress looks pleasant and refreshing in all the creations but we cannot decide which one is the best one. Let us know in the comments below which look you like the most.

