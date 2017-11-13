Sonakshi Sinha’s look in her latest magazine cover shoot is trendy yet minimal

Sonakshi Sinha has set the ball rolling again as the cover girl of the Cosmopolitan magazine’s November issue.(Representational photo; Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha has set the ball rolling again as the cover girl of the Cosmopolitan magazine’s November issue.(Representational photo; Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

If her recent looks, during the promotional events of her latest film ‘Ittefaq’, are anything to go by, Sonakshi Sinha seems to have hit the nail in the head with her quirky yet comfortable sartorial choices. Throughout the promotions for the film co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna, the ‘Dabbang’ actor managed to keep it simple and trendy, experimenting with stripes, sultry crop tops, Boho-fashion and quirky jewellery. And now, she has set the ball rolling again as the cover girl of Cosmoplitan magazine’s November issue.

In what could easily be seen as a pleasant cross between biker chic and college-fashion, Sinha looks refreshing in a tasseled jacket and high-waisted black leather shorts. The denim fringe jacket from Namrata Joshipura and leather shorts from BCBG Max Azria cut the mark as both classy and playful. She chose to accessorise her outfit with the Erte x Deepa Gurnani Cuff by Deepa Gurnani.

There’s hardly anything that we don’t like about this look. Even her hair and make-up by Namrata Soni add instant oomph. With mussed chocolate brown hair, nude make-up and highlighted cheekbones, one can’t go wrong.

