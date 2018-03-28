Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu are making us fall in love with wedding fashion in this photo shoot

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu will give you serious couple fashion goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu will give you serious couple fashion goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Planning a royal summer wedding? While the setting and flowers are an important part of the decor, equally crucial is to complement each other’s outfits. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu showed us exactly how to be each other’s fashionable better half, during a fun shoot with Vogue India.

For the photo shoot, Soha was draped in a bridal ensemble from Jade by Monica and Karishma. We love the rose pink lehenga with generous floral work on it which she wore with an organza dupatta. The actor’s outfit was accessorised heavily with gold, which we think complemented the pale hues of her attire and the heavy neckpiece, maang tikka and bangles added more oomph.

For the make-up, Soha went with nude tones and light pink hued matte lips. We think minimal make-up did the trick beautifully.

Meanwhile, husband Kunal Khemu was clad in a cream-coloured, structured sherwani, with pleated folds adding an interesting, rather a sharp touch to it. It was teamed with a matching headgear and jutis. He added some swag with a pair of black sunglasses. Crushing on the look yet?

Here is a peek at the behind the scene of the shoot.

What do you think of their looks this time? Even though we would have preferred Khemu in a floral pagdi, to add some diversity, we think they looked like royalty.

Did they give you some couple fashion goals? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd