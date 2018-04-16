Slip-ons, derby, boats: Summer must-have shoes for men

Invest in derby shoes which mostly come in shades of black, brown and grey. These are the most common men shoe styles which can be recognised with their open lacing style. (Source: File Photo) Invest in derby shoes which mostly come in shades of black, brown and grey. These are the most common men shoe styles which can be recognised with their open lacing style. (Source: File Photo)

Are you unsure about the kind of shoes you should invest in for the summer season? Opt for a comfortable pair of slip-ons, derby or boat style footwear, experts suggest.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director at Woodland, and Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, have listed a few styles that could go well with your summer wardrobe:

* Invest in derby shoes which mostly come in shades of black, brown and grey. These are the most common men shoe styles which can be recognised with their open lacing style. They go well with formal attire. If you have big feet, just pick them.

* Boats are the quickest, coolest shoes to carry on and wander. These are generally made from canvas and leather material. Their water repellent quality makes them perfect for summer wear.

They do not have any kind of lacing or velcro system, making them even simpler to wear. They are perfect for a casual or brunch look in this hot weather.

* Slip-ons are a hot favourite amongst college-goers. So when it comes to slip-ons, cool and funky colours like red, blue, yellow and mint green are quite in trend these days. One can even be ready for night parties to casual meetings by simply pairing these vibrant coloured slip ons with crisp shirt and trousers/chinos.

* Canvas sneakers are timeless and always go with men’s fashion quotient. This range of footwear is a smart and perfect choice for daily wear and a great match for chinos, jeans or any casual trouser paired with t-shirts, shirts or even a sweatshirt.

