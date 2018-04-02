Skorts, skaters, pencils: Skirt trend for summer

Pencil skirt is an all-time classic trend that can instantly amp up your look and make you look like a diva. (Source: File Photo) Pencil skirt is an all-time classic trend that can instantly amp up your look and make you look like a diva. (Source: File Photo)

From the flares to the fringes, find the most summer-ready silhouettes in the seasons most trending skirts. Get ready for a fresh dose of prints, patterns and colours to put your best style forward, experts suggest.

Natascha Tate, in-house stylist at LimeRoad, and Radhika Singhal, expert at FabAlley, have given a few ideas for skirts:

* From day-outs to dinner, a floral printed tulip skirt will be your 9-to-5 bottom wear. Go for a powder pink number and team it up with your solid white tee. This skirt style totally wins on versatility. The skirt gels well with good old white sneakers as well as subtle nude heels.

* Looking for flow factor of skirts and comfort of shorts? The idea is to experiment. While most skorts (skirts plus shorts) give a very sporty look, you should totally go for a scarlet pair to wear it for your date night. Team it up with a lacy black top and your trusty black pumps.

* Form-fitting denim skirts are good to show off your worked out waist. Wear it with your graphic tee and crop tee to get the street vibe going. Wear platform trainers and carry a canvas backpack to complete the look in style.

* The skater skirt has never been out of style. It is one of the easiest skirts to wear and never fails to make heads turn!

Skater skirts make for the perfect work wear. Simply team it with a crisp white blouse and a sharp blazer. Slip on some classy pointed heels to achieve the ultimate boss girl look.

A basic tee tucked into your skater skirt makes for a super easy every day look, just top it off with a pair of trainers, a messy high ponytail, and you’re good to go.

* Pencil skirt is an all-time classic trend that can instantly amp up your look and make you look like a diva. Team it up with a tee, mules and a floral blazer for a casual day out.

You can also pair it with a ruffled top to add a small twist to the classic look and throw on your signature stilettos to get the glamour quotient on.

