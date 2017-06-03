Skincare tips: Aditi Rao Hydari swears by traditional beauty regime for a flawless skin

For the beautiful glow, Aditi Rao Hydari uses ingredients available in the kitchen. (Source: Reuters) For the beautiful glow, Aditi Rao Hydari uses ingredients available in the kitchen. (Source: Reuters)

Whether you like her style quotient or not is a different matter, but you can’t deny that Aditi Rao Hydari has a flawless complexion – peaches and cream as we generally call it. And if you are wondering about the number of trips this beauty makes to the skin specialist, you will be surprised. Because there are none! To cut long story short, Hydari swears by the age-old beauty recipes as recommended by her grandmother and mom.

For the beautiful glow, she uses ingredients available in the kitchen. The Wazir actress despite being approached to endorse various beauty brands, uses only raw milk to wash her face. She also includes a daily dose of ghee in her diet. For those of you who don’t know, ghee locks moisture in your skin and thus, makes it softer.

Coconut water is another thing she consumes throughout the day to keep herself hydrated and retain the suppleness of her skin.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, she says, “Mom would have a lady come in every week and apply an ubtan with gram flour, milk, oil and turmeric on my skin. I owe my healthy skin to that regime as a child. I don’t do that often, but the skin regime and nutrition you follow as a kid is something that stands by you — at least that’s what I’ve seen! “

Would you like skin as radiant as Hydari? Go natural with these tips.

If you have any tips of your own, let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd