Ways to use your favourite facial oil

Girls who were once hesitant and apprehensive about applying oil to their face, have not just included the product to their skincare regime but feel its worth a try. To keep a nice balance of moisture and get flawless skin naturally, facial oils work wonders, but you need to know how.

Neetu Prasher, Head of Training, Avon India, throws light on not just many qualities your little bottle of face oil comes packed with, but five ways to use this product in your day-to-day life and look resplendent in no time.

* Brightening primer: Winter can make your skin look dull and lustreless, hence a primer is a must. It’s imperative to choose the right base for an instant glow. A facial oil can be your new primer this season. Pump two-three drops of this product rich in vitamins A, C and E to your face as a primer and help your makeup stay in place all day.

* Massage mask: For more supple and radiant skin, it’s best to massage your skin twice a month. Homemade face mask mixtures or facial sheet masks, adding face oils only multiplies the effect. Add two drops to the mixture for a smoother, hydrated and firm skin. You can also smear the oil prior to using a sheet mask.

* Treatment: To help reduce fine lines and wrinkles or to even skin tone and reduce hyper-pigmentation, add a drop or two of your face oil to your moisturising regime. After cleansing and toning, nicely moisturise your skin and see magical results in a few days.

* Foundation or BB Cream: Add two drops of face oil to your foundation or BB cream for a smoother coverage. Oil helps restore skin and mixed with foundation, the antioxidants make the complexion brighter.

* Booster: Our skin absorbs all the essential nutrients when we are asleep is not a myth. Hence, teaming two-three drops of face oil with a night cream can twofold the results. Apply the mixture evenly on your face, dab a little under your eyes and see how well it works on those unwanted facial lines and wrinkles.

Adding a facial oil to your regular regimen of cleanser, toner, day cream and night cream enhances the results and boosts nourishment for your skin.