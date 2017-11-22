Skin care guide to battle winter

Use a thick cream enriched with ingredients such as Soya protein, sunflower oil, skin lipids and glycerin that gently moisturize rough and stretchy skin and maintain the skin hydration balance. (Source: File Photo) Use a thick cream enriched with ingredients such as Soya protein, sunflower oil, skin lipids and glycerin that gently moisturize rough and stretchy skin and maintain the skin hydration balance. (Source: File Photo)

With winter comes dryness, dullness and roughness. Hence it is very important to follow rituals like treating the skin with Vitamin C or peeling away flakiness with enzymes, say experts.

Disha Meher, a national expert on skin and nails at Lakmé Salon and Pond’s skin expert Rashmi Shetty share tips you need to nourish, revive and refresh your skin this winter.

* Use a good cleansing oil: It is the foundation for good skincare base regardless of the season. In winter, when your skin is driest, you should replace your usual cleansing product with a non-comedogenic cleaning oil as it won’t block pores. After cleansing, it leaves you with soft and smooth skin that isn’t greasy.

* Peel away flakiness with enzymes: If the surface of your skin is dry, it’s a sign you need to get rid of old skin cells that prevent moisture from getting into your skin. Scrubbing is the best solution for this. Also, opt for a professional salon service like a cleanup or a facial for best results.

* Night time care: You should invest in a night cream that does some heavy work while you sleep. Use a protective cream if you will be outdoors for long periods.

* AHA and Vitamin-C kick: If your skin feels tired and shows a fallout from the cold, treating it with Vitamin C will give it back its luster and remove signs of fatigue. In the winter, before the sun gets too strong, opt for a facial with alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA).

* Moisturization is crucial: While the temperature may vary from city to city, dry air is a common thread, which leaves the skin feeling parched. Use a thick cream enriched with ingredients such as Soya protein, sunflower oil, skin lipids and glycerin that gently moisturize rough and stretchy skin and maintain the skin hydration balance. These nutrients act on dullness and leave the skin soft and supple.

* Don’t forget the sun: It’s essential to use a moisturizer that already contains a good sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. Creams with pro-vitamin B3 can also help reduce damage or dark spots that are caused due to sun exposure.

* Drink and hydrate: Drink lots of water. In summer, we feel thirsty and our body reminds us that we need water, but that is not the case with winter. Hence it is even more important to drink water constantly to avoid dehydration. Water helps flush out toxins and maintain an overall healthy metabolism.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App