Simran promotions: Kangana Ranaut shows us how to rock even the simplest of outfits with the right styling

Kangana Ranaut in a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09) Kangana Ranaut in a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Whether it’s at the airport or at a star-studded event, Kangana Ranaut is someone who always manages to inspire us with her sartorial choices. In the last couple of months, this Bollywood beauty has been in and out of the limelight but with Simran promotions under way, we are expecting to see more of her fabulous style quotient and it’s already piquing our interest. After all, she is one of the few in Bollywood who is as comfortable in a cotton sari as she is in an LBD.

Let’s start with her appearance in Delhi where she was seen in a beautiful pastel blue, floral sari from Sabyasachi’s The Udaipur collection. The self-taught fashionista paired it with a simple ivory, noodle-strap brocade blouse and dancing pearls juttis from Needledust. Going by how simple and elegant her outfit is, it could have been styled in a million different ways but celebrity make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani decided to go ahead with natural make-up with just a touch of mascara, dull bronze eyeshadow, a soft pink lip and a blush of pink on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Divya Naik pulled her hair into a romantic updo. Even though we would have liked a little more drama, we think she still managed to look good.

Prior to this, Ranaut and celebrity stylist Sanjay Kumar gave us some major inspiration when they decided on this unusual and chic colour-block jumpsuit from Roksanda Ilincic.

We love how pretty and powerful she looked in this outfit featuring straight-fit, teal blue pants and a statement-worthy V-neck bodice with a waist tie knot detail, with pleats cascading down neatly to her ankles. Here too Ramchandani and Naik kept it simple with muted make-up and a high bun.

Another look which we really think is an example of superb styling is of her in this black dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, which she wore with a pair of black pumps.

Her styling with voluminous curls and simple make-up has the whole boudoir feel to it coupled with the sheer fabric and lace outfit. We like what we see, what about you?

Also, which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd