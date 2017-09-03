Simran promotions: Kangana Ranaut goes quirky-chic in Stella McCartney pyjamas

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s PJ look? (Source: afashionistasdiaries/ Instagram) What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s PJ look? (Source: afashionistasdiaries/ Instagram)

The fact that Indian celebrities are playing with fashion is a relatively new phenomenon, but one that’s taken the Indian film industry by storm. Having said that, though, while working with edgy fashion is something many are trying, the pool of those who dare to opt for quirky looks is relatively small. In menswear, it’s – hands down – Ranveer Singh, who will forever surprise with his sartorial choices, and pull them off with elan too. Among women, it has been mostly Sonam Kapoor, but there’s another name who has many-a-time pushed the boundary with her fashion choice, and that’s Kangana Ranaut.

Currently in news for her shocking revelations regarding her ‘controversial relationship’ with actor Hrithik Roshan on a TV show, Ranaut has actually been quite busy promoting her upcoming film Simran. Over the past weeks, though, we’ve seen her favour a lot of breezy saris, carrying the six-yard cloth with enviable ease. Well, recently, she was out wearing an outfit that can only fit at the other end of the style spectrum – a Stella McCartney white ‘The Dandy’ print pyjama set, with some of our favourite cartoon characters all across.

It’s not easy to wear cartoon prints and still look chic, but while Ranveer Singh can compete with the energy levels of any cartoon figure (and he probably has), Ranaut carried off the look with panache. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ranaut teamed the pyjamas with a pair of gold ‘Elyse’ flatform sneakers, also from Stella McCartney.

She kept her look simple, with her tied up in a ponytail, nude minimalistic dewy-faced make-up and sans jewellery. Many might argue this is how celebrities look waking up in the morning, but given how fresh she looked, we’re not complaining. Though, if there’s one thing we’d change that would be the shoes. A pair of stilettos would have given the glamour oomph this outfit kinda needs.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s PJ look? Tell us in the comments below.

