Simple ways to keep skin safe from Holi colours

Are you ready to go safe this holi? (Source: Indian Express) Are you ready to go safe this holi? (Source: Indian Express)

Holi colours can sometime cause irritation, itching, rashes and serious bruises to the skin. Before going out to play Holi, apply a good amount of oil on your body and wear dark full sleeves cotton clothes which will cover your whole body and can protect you from direct harm of colours, says an expert.

Tamanna Singh, Cosmetologist, Master Franchise — F Salon of Fashion TV has shared skincare tips for Holi.

* Keep yourself hydrated: Drink lots and lots of water before playing Holi. It keeps you hydrated and also you can feel energetic and refreshed. Dehydration causes your skin to dry and combined with harsh chemicals of the colour.

* Oiling: Before rushing out for the colourful affair, apply mustard, coconut or castor oil on your face and body. The grease and slipperiness of the oil will not let the colour settle deep into your skin. Apply oil in your hair too, so that the harshness of the colours doesn’t damage your hair.

* Clothing: Wear dark full sleeves cotton clothes which will cover your whole body and can protect you from direct harm of colours, unless organic. Synthetic would seem to be sticky on your skin when you will get wet and denims would be heavy once you have bucket full of water splashed on you. The rule you have to follow during playing holi that the more you cover your body, the higher are the chances of saving your skin from colour harm directly.

*Opt for organic colours: Nowadays, colours comprise of harmful content like engine oil, grease, diesel, acid, glass powder and alkalis which can damage your skin badly. This can result in serious skin conditions like eczema, redness, and flaking of skin. But herbal colours can easily be prepared at home by the extracts of the flowers and food colours. These are eco-friendly and have no side-effects on your skin. It is recommended to use herbal colours to avoid any kind of skin allergies.

*Avoid sitting in the hot sun with the colours still on your body or face. This makes the colours even more difficult to wash off later. Try to use mild colours like yellow, pink or red which can be easily washed off. Gaudy colours like purple, green, blue have more harmful chemicals and should not be used as far as possible.

*Use bandanas: If you want to protect your hair from every bit of colour, wearing a bandana would be a great option. It is very much in trend and enhance your look for the occasion. Hold your hair together and make a low bun then tie a bandana covering your complete head. This way you can protect your hair and can play safe Holi with your love ones. Suggest this to your near and dear ones because are the most precious thing. It enhances your beauty.

* Apply nail paint: In order to safe with your nails apply dark colour nail polish on nails to avoid colours. Keep your nails small and finely cut so that colour cannot stick on it.