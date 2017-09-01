Sidharth Malhotra to walk for designer Siddartha Tytler in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra has walked the ramp for prominent designers like Manish Malhotra and Kunal Rawal in the past. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra has walked the ramp for prominent designers like Manish Malhotra and Kunal Rawal in the past. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is going to be the showstopper for Siddartha Tytler as the designer is gearing up for the launch of his flagship store in the capital on Saturday.

Tytler is opening his first flagship store at Qutub Boulevard where he will also be presenting a fashion show showcasing his couture 2018 collection.

The show has around 65 to 80 garments and its a mix of menswear and womenswear pieces for the evening.

For the fashion show, Sidharth Malhotra is going to be the show stopper, said a statement.

“The Couture 2018 collection is something really close to my heart and it reflects the true nature of luxury and is synonymous to everything elegant.

“Our designs this season have been incorporated in such a way which gives the collection an Indian look and feel with a contemporary twist and we are really excited to have Sidharth Malhotra as the show stopper. I believe Sidharth will be able to provide full justification to my clothing,” said Tytler.

