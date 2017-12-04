Shruti Hassan shows us how to turn heads without going bling at your bestie’s wedding

Shruti Hassan in a Nikhil Thampi lehenga set is wedding ready. ( Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram) Shruti Hassan in a Nikhil Thampi lehenga set is wedding ready. ( Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram)

If bling is not your thing and fading into the background, not your preferred choice, then Shruti Hassan has the perfect outfit for this wedding season. Recently, the actor was spotted in Chennai in a teal Nikhil Thampi lehenga set and we think the intricately embroidered outfit is a great offbeat choice that’s sure to draw a lot of admiration. The chic red floral detailing that popped beautifully set off the deep hue of the unusual colour, which made this a very smart pick.

The accompanying off-shoulder crop-choli with a matching pattern added a bit of oomph to the whole ensemble, making it trendy. We like that stylist Shreeja Rajgopal opted to go sans dupatta for this look. The Gabbar is Back actor kept accessories to a bare minimum with just jhumkis adding an ethnic splash to her outfit. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Hassan opted for a dewy make-up style and we like the choice of a graceful chignon for her hair. The actor always gives us beautiful ethnic inspirations, be it in a lehenga or sari. Here are some of the other outfits that you can take inspiration from for this wedding season.

And not just outfits, if you’re looking for hairdo styles, then let Hassan show you some really neat ones – from side braids or sleek textures, Hassan shows chic ways to style those tresses.

