Shruti Hassan amped up her all-black outfit with this metallic bomber jacket!

From a hot pink sari to an embroidered teal lehenga, Shruti Hassan gave us some stunning ethnic wear lessons during the wedding season. Well, Hassan is known to ace traditional looks like a pro, but she can nail contemporary winter wear with equal panache.

The actor impressed fashion aficionados with her look at a recent event. Adding contrasting shades to her all-black outfit, she paired it with a metallic bomber jacket — all from designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar. Styled by Shreeja Rajagopal, the Behen Hogi Teri actor wore a black high-neck top and a pair of matching geometric trousers. But it was her bomber jacket that caught our attention!

It was a metallic textured bomber jacket with a faux leather double lapel in the front. Interestingly, while it does look like a jacket at first glance, it features a collared neckline and instead of a zipper, it has a single button. Hence, it looks like a fusion of a jacket and coat. Also, did you catch a glimpse of the hemline of the trousers? Pretty cool, isn’t it? She accessorised her outfit with a pair of high heels from Zara and black studded earrings.

Make-up artist Devika Heroor rounded off her look with minimal make-up, pink lips and styled her hair in a neatly done updo.

Priced at around Rs 18,000, the jacket is a great option if you don’t want to add too much colour to your black outfit but still want to make an interesting contrast.

So, what do you think about her style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

