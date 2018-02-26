Monochromes are chic but Shruti Haasan’s outfit is a disappointment

Shruti Haasan steps out in a Varun Bahl monochrome outfit. (Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram) Shruti Haasan steps out in a Varun Bahl monochrome outfit. (Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram)

Shruti Haasan’s style quotient bends more towards the comfortable as has been evident from her easy-breezy outfits and fuss-free looks in the past. Though we love the actor’s minimalist approach to fashion, we think it’s too plain sometimes. One such recent example was when the Gabbar is Back actor stepped out in a monochrome white ensemble from Varun Bahl.

We give the actor credit for tapping into the hot trend of monochromes, but the choice of the outfit was boring. For an event, Haasan wore a criss-cross patterned white top with tassel detailing at the hem. It was teamed with a pleated skirt with frills at the hem. We wish stylist Shreeja Rajgopal could have added some element to give the outfit a bit of lift.

To be fair, Rajgopal did try to add a pop of colour to the monochrome outfit by accessorising the actor’s look with a pair of green earrings from Hyperbole Accessories, but it was way too little and made no impact.

The actor’s nude make-up was another disappointment and we wish she had gone with some colour on lips to balance out the pale colour of her outfit. She rounded out her look with middle-parted soft curls and highlighted brows.

But that doesn’t mean Haasan’s minimalist style always doesn’t work. Prior to this, the actor had chosen to go with a quirky casement fray detail dress from Nishka Lulla and she had looked pretty.

We think the actor’s look was boring this time and could have been improved upon, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

