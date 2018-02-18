Shruti Haasan’s mini dress is a chic idea for a spring brunch with friends

Shruti Haasan wows in a cute mini from Nishka Lulla. (Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram) Shruti Haasan wows in a cute mini from Nishka Lulla. (Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram)

Be it blingy fuschia, or experimenting with gold hues, Shruti Haasan has mostly been able to strike a delightful balance without being gaudy or boring. And this time, the actor stepped out donning a lovely colour combination at an event in Chennai recently.

Haasan wore a Nishika Lulla casement dress with grey and pink hues woven intricately into each other. We like the mini number with bell sleeves frayed at the hem. Stylist Shreeja Rajgopal kept the look easy and fuss-free by keeping the accessories to a minimum with just a pair of silver Larva earrings from Varnika Arora.

Keeping in tune with her cute outfit, Haasan wore a pretty pair of lavender gladiator sandals from Truffle Collection India. Catch a glimpse here.

Opting for a nude palette and neutral lips, the actor kept the focus on her eyes by highlighting the brows. We like her minimalist style and the way she rounded out her look with middle-parted beachy waves.

When it comes to making blingy style statements, Haasan is equally efficient if her ethnic look is anything to go by. For a wedding in Chennai, the actor had worn an attractive fuschia pranpur sari from Sailesh Singhania, which she teamed with a rust brocade blouse. We like how she had balanced the bling of her attire nicely. See picture here.

We like Haasan’s look this time. What did you think of it? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

