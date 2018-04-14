Shruti Haasan’s latest looks are just the inspiration you need for a party outfit

Shruti Haasan keeps her style game on point. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma) Shruti Haasan keeps her style game on point. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shruti Haasan’s style quotient, on most days can easily pass off as safe and comfortable. We rarely see her experimenting, but of late, we have seen her adding interesting twists to her plain Jane outfits. Remember when she added contrasting shades to her all-black outfit by pairing it with a collared, metallic bomber jacket? It totally caught our attention! Looks like the actor wants to continue her experimental spree.

For the first look, the Behen Hogi Tere actor was seen in a hot pink top featuring ruffle detail on the sleeves, which was teamed with a black, slit skirt, all from Namrata Joshipura. We liked the combination of bright and dark colours and we think it can serve as a nice example of a party-wear. Her look was accessorised with a pair of pointed-toe heels from Intoto and studded earrings from Azotiique.

Make-up artist Devika Heroor rounded off her look with a dewy sheen while hairstylist Marce Pedrozo styled her hair in a side-swept manner.

For the second look, stylist Shreeja Rajgopal selected a black cowl skirt teamed with an ivory-coloured geometric cape from Jayanti Reddy’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. Keeping her accessories minimal, she combined her outfit with metallic strappy heels from Aldo and oversized studded earrings from Varnika Arora. While her previous outfit was contemporary, this one had an ethnic touch to it.

Heroor gave finishing touches to her look with a dewy palette, matte lips and almost nude eyes while Pedrozo styled her hair in a sleek manner.

What do you think about Haasan’s latest style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.

