Shruti Haasan’s choice of wedding wear is simple and elegant and definitely imitable

With one winning look after another, Shruti Haasan has been giving us style lessons on what to wear during the wedding season. Recently, the actor was spotted in another wedding-ready outfit from Sunaina Khera and we think she looked absolutely fabulous.

Haasan chose to go with a crop-top paired with a lehenga skirt and the pastel hues of her attire were charmingly set off by the rose embroidered tulle dupatta she draped around the neck. Stylist Shreeja Rajgopal added a pop of colour to the ethnic ensemble by accessorising it with a pair of red tasselled earrings from Minerali Store. Nude make-up and side-parted soft curls rounded out her look nicely. Check out the pics here.

The actor made another appearance in an attractive fuschia pranpur sari and we like the contrast of the gold thanjavur peacock motifs on the outfit. Teaming it with a rust brocade blouse, we think Rajgopal’s combination was a little too blingy.

The actor rounded off her look with a pair of jhumkas and a gajra. We think the sari was a peppy choice but the blouse failed to deliver.

What do you think? Which look of the actor would you go for? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

