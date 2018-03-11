Shruti Haasan or Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Who wore the bell-sleeve style sari better?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shruti Haasan show us different ways to wear the bell-sleeves on a sari. (Designed by: Rajan Sharma) Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shruti Haasan show us different ways to wear the bell-sleeves on a sari. (Designed by: Rajan Sharma)

The interesting blend of trendy and comfy that Shruti Haasan brings to her attires is noteworthy. Be it her sassy fray detail casement dress from Nishka Lulla or the vibrant magenta sari from Sunaina Khera, we like how easy to curate her looks are. And this time too, the Gabbar is Back actor gave us an attractive look with an undertone of vintage vibes, when she stepped out wearing a pretty sari from Punit Balana.

The Bagru-printed number was teamed with a bell-sleeved blouse, and while this blouse in a solid black would have looked great, we don’t like the striped option that stylist Shreeja Rajgopal chose to go with. In fact, if we saw Haasan walking down in that ensemble, we’re quite sure it would make us dizzy. Thankfully, Rajgopal went with minimal accessories — a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels — to complement the actor’s attire. She rounded off her look with dewy make-up, neutral lips and kohl-lined eyes. Catch a glimpse here.

Previously, another fashionista we saw donning a similar bell-sleeved blouse was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2, the actor wore an ivory and gold-bordered kasavu sari to which she gave a fusion twist with an off-shoulder blouse. The Shantanu and Nikhil number was a lovely take on fusion fashion and we like how the actor accessorised her look with an emerald neckpiece that added a pop of colour.

Though we like the statement sleeved blouses both actors chose to wear, we think Shilpa’s attire was better balanced and the actor takes the cake this time.

Now that you know our favourite, tell us yours in the comments below or tweet to us at @lifestyle_ie.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd