Shruti Haasan or Pooja Hegde: Whose airport style do you like?

From L to R: Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While travelling most people choose comfort over style but there’s a growing list of fashionistas who want to look as if they have landed straight out of a magazine photoshoot. If you are someone who doesn’t fall into either of the two categories, then style lessons are always welcomed, no? Comfort can still be your best friend but at the same time, you can bring out the chic side in you. These two ladies, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde – who were seen exiting the Mumbai airport while keeping it casual – will only inspire you for your next travel.

Shruti Haasan mixed cool and comfy really well. The Behen Hogi Teri actress picked a military green Tee which she teamed with a cool pair of ripped denims.

Shruti Haasan upping her style game in denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shruti Haasan upping her style game in denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But what makes the look worthwhile is that denim jacket which she casually tossed over her shoulders, gorgeous beige lace-up block heels and the amazing pair of shades. We also like how she accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. This look is something which you can easily emulate. After all, she is just playing with the basics.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was seen flaunting simple black leggings with a ripped sweater. The Mohenjo Daro actress upped her look by styling it with shiny silver sneakers and Gucci sunglasses.

Pooja Hegde shows us how to dress up simple black leggings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde shows us how to dress up simple black leggings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It was a simple grey puller but that ripped effect made all the difference. The lesson here is to team your black leggings with a statement tee and add some glam with killer footwear.

Do you like their travel style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd