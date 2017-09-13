Shraddha Kapoor’s outfit is the weirdest thing you will see today

Shraddha Kapoor does not dress to impress. In fact, she has a wild style that does not please many. (Source: File photo) Shraddha Kapoor does not dress to impress. In fact, she has a wild style that does not please many. (Source: File photo)

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion sense is just like her choice of roles- wild and carefree. The actor is busy going places these days for the promotion of her movie, Haseena Parkar and it seems her outfits are fast catching up with her unconventional roles, but not in a good way. Recently, this doe-eyed beauty was seen wearing the weirdest outfit you can imagine!

Fashion hawkers were left befuddled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani’s choice of outfit as she is usually considered as the high priestess of fashion in India, after Anaita Shroff Adjania. We just couldn’t believe that she chose this ill-fitting, casual, white T-shirt with rolled up sleeves and paired it with a net skirt with mustard stripes on the side. And to top it off, she tied a spike studded belt around her waist, which did not do a good job of emphasisng her waist. The funny thing is, even a 10-year-old kid would be able to come up with something better than this.

From her garish chappals to drab pantsuits, Kapoor has always been the one to offend the fashion police. This time though, the actor has gone all the way and given the critics something more to grumble about.

However, the classic cat-eyeliner and a textured top-knot that she donned added glamour to her otherwise drab look.

Whatever may be said, the 30-year-old takes all the criticism in her stride and does not dress to please, as proven rightly by her Instagram pictures.

